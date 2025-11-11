Sean McDermott speaks on the Brian Daboll-Bills reunion rumors

Fans hoping for a Brian Daboll homecoming may just have to keep on hoping.

Daboll was officially fired as head coach of the New York Giants on Monday. The move came after Daboll had spent four seasons in charge but had gone just 20-40-1 (.336) overall. That included a hapless 2-8 record with the Giants this season.

Later in the day on Monday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked about the Daboll firing and about whether the Bills would consider reaching out to Daboll about a potential reunion.

“I understand why you’re asking that,” replied McDermott, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Brian’s a great coach. Unfortunate to see that happen to him. At this point [though], that’s not under any type of consideration.”

McDermott also noted that he remains “fully confident” in current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, even after Buffalo’s stunning 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Daboll, 50, was the offensive coordinator of the Bills from 2018-21. He won AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020 and was credited with helping develop quarterback Josh Allen from a project player into a perennial MVP candidate. Daboll’s success in Buffalo also ended up catapulting him into the NFL head coaching ranks.

It is plenty fair to ask questions right now about the Bills’ current offense, particularly their passing game which uncharacteristically ranks outside of the top 10 in the NFL this season. But a reunion with Daboll is not on the table for them at the moment, even as the year continues to get more and more bizarre for Buffalo.