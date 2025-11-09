Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Everyone said the same thing about the Bills’ bizarre onside kick attempt

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Sean McDermott in a hat
Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills staged a fairly bizarre attempt at an onside kick during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills used backup running back Ray Davis to attempt an onside kick while trailing 23-13 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sunday. Davis was the choice instead of usual kicker Matt Prater.

Davis’ attempt basically skipped across the turf and went nowhere near the requisite ten yards, and the Dolphins recovered it anyway. Still, to many Bills fans, the bizarre decision summed up the game from Buffalo’s point of view.

Davis has kicked before and even made an extra point, so this was not completely out of the blue. Perhaps the Buffalo coaching staff thought he had a better chance of delivering a recoverable kick than Prater did. Whatever the case, it did not work.

The Dolphins wound up winning 30-13 in a major upset, dropping the Bills to 6-3. They are still among the favorites to contend for the Super Bowl, but this performance was concerning, to say the least.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App