Everyone said the same thing about the Bills’ bizarre onside kick attempt

The Buffalo Bills staged a fairly bizarre attempt at an onside kick during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills used backup running back Ray Davis to attempt an onside kick while trailing 23-13 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sunday. Davis was the choice instead of usual kicker Matt Prater.

Davis’ attempt basically skipped across the turf and went nowhere near the requisite ten yards, and the Dolphins recovered it anyway. Still, to many Bills fans, the bizarre decision summed up the game from Buffalo’s point of view.

From the same people who brought you Damar Hamlin fake punt run in the playoffs! INTRODUCING: Ray Davis really bad Onside kick! — Brother Bill (@TheeBrotherBill) November 9, 2025

Ray Davis just kicked the onside



can we end this game? — MineMyThoughts (@MineMyThoughts_) November 9, 2025

Ray Davis doing the onside kick is a joke. — The Bachelor Project (@BachelorProject) November 9, 2025

Late in the 4th, down a lot and Ray Davis comes on to take the onside kick, only to nudge it forward with his toe 3 yards. That is the perfect encapsulation of this Bills game. — UpstateNYDude (@upstatenydude) November 9, 2025

Davis has kicked before and even made an extra point, so this was not completely out of the blue. Perhaps the Buffalo coaching staff thought he had a better chance of delivering a recoverable kick than Prater did. Whatever the case, it did not work.

The Dolphins wound up winning 30-13 in a major upset, dropping the Bills to 6-3. They are still among the favorites to contend for the Super Bowl, but this performance was concerning, to say the least.