Brian Daboll has been fired by the Giants

The New York Giants blew another lead on Sunday to lose their fourth consecutive game, and that will be the last for Brian Daboll as head coach of the team.

Daboll was fired by the Giants on Monday, according to multiple reports. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will step in as the interim head coach of the team for the remainder of the season.

Daboll was in his fourth season as head coach in New York. He led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff appearance in his first year in 2022, but it has been all downhill for the team since.

The Giants fell to 2-8 with their 24-20 Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter but were unable to close the game out, which has become a pattern for them this season. New York has also been plagued by significant injuries.

Star wide receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4 and is out for the remainder of the season. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who had become the focal point of New York’s offense, suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 8. Jaxson Dart left Sunday’s game in the second half with a concussion, and Daboll later said he is “concerned” about the rookie quarterback’s health.

There was talk following the Giants’ 3-14 season last year that Daboll might be fired, but ownership stood behind both him and general manager Joe Schoen. The Giants then signed Russell Wilson, which did not pan out. Dart has shown promise since taking over the starting job, but it has not resulted in wins for New York.

Daboll, 50, finishes with an overall record of 20-40-1 with the Giants.