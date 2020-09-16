Sean McVay is not a fan of piped-in NFL crowd noise

The piped-in NFL crowd noise was not terribly intrusive on TV, but Sean McVay felt a little different at the stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams coach went out of his way to take a shot at what he called the “irritating” crowd noise in empty stadiums when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Rams coach Sean McVay takes a shot at the "irritating crowd noise" in stadiums when talking about playing in empty stadiums. He still does not care for the piped-in cheers. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 16, 2020

It’s probably bizarre to be in a big, empty stadium and simultaneously hearing that coming through the speakers. McVay is far from alone to hate that, though some other coaches have voiced different reasons for their concern.

McVay may be happier with empty stadiums on the road, as it may be helping away teams. It doesn’t sound like he’ll like the fake crowd noise anywhere, though.