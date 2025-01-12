Sean McVay using interesting tactic to help Rams

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is using an interesting tactic to try to help his team prepare for their unusual playoff game on Monday.

The Rams will technically be the home team for their NFC Wild Card game, even though it was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. The Rams were given the option to choose their locker room for the game, and McVay opted for the visiting locker room to try for a sense of familiarity.

The Minnesota Vikings will get the auxiliary locker room instead.

Sean McVay requested the visiting locker room for Monday night's game because of the familiarity. The Vikings will be in the auxiliary locker room. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 11, 2025

The Rams and Cardinals both play in the NFC West, so they are used to occupying the visitor’s locker room once a year. McVay opted for that familiarity with his team in a strange situation. It makes sense, as even the slightest bit of comfort could be helpful.

The Vikings were going to be on the road either way for this game, so the choice probably doesn’t mean that much to them. Some people are expecting them to win anyway, so the Rams have plenty of motivation for this one.