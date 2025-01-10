NFL announces big news about Rams-Vikings playoff game

The NFL on Thursday announced big news regarding the Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings playoff game.

The league is moving the scheduled Wild Card Round playoff game between the teams to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The announcement should come as no surprise to those who have paid attention to the recent developments.

On Wednesday, the league said it was prepared to move the game to Arizona as Los Angeles deals with wildfires spreading. On Thursday afternoon, another fire popped up in the West Hills, Calif., area, which is where the Rams practice. The Rams ended practice early to let players attend to the situation. Now they will likely be getting out of town soon and into Arizona so that they can prepare for their playoff game.

The game has always been scheduled to take place on Monday night. Originally, the game was set to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which is the home of the Rams.

The Vikings are 14-3 and have a much better record than the 10-7 Rams. But the Rams won their division and are the 4-seed, which allows them to host the playoff game against the 5-seeded Vikings.

According to Tom Pelissero, this is just the second time ever that a playoff game is moving cities.