Sean Payton reveals nature of Taysom Hill’s foot injury

Taysom Hill exited Sunday’s New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a foot injury. Saints head coach Sean Payton later revealed the nature of the injury.

Payton told FOX NFL reporter Laura Okmin at halftime that Hill has a Lisfranc injury. That is an injury at the mid/top of the foot.

Hill was replaced in the lineup by Trevor Siemian, who was serving as the team’s backup quarterback.

The Saints had Hill listed as questionable to return to the game.

Since Jameis Winston is already out for New Orleans, Hill and Siemian are their Nos. 2 and 3 QBs. Alvin Kamara is their emergency quarterback in case both Siemian and Hill are unable to play.

