Patrick Peterson doubles down on 49ers trash talk despite loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers could not stop the San Francisco 49ers offense on Sunday. That didn’t deter a certain cornerback from doubling down on his trash talk against the Niners offense after his team’s 30-7 loss at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson made headlines when he claimed the 49ers offense has “tells” that could supposedly be exploited. He said that he would go into detail about them after he recorded an interception against 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in their Week 1 clash.

Instead, Peterson repeatedly got burned by 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The Niners wideout pulled down two touchdowns against Peterson, including a nasty highlight that had the Steelers defender stumbling.

Brandon Aiyuk cooked Patrick Peterson’s ankles 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BY4e23OCp5 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 10, 2023

Despite his bad game, Peterson still believed the aforementioned tells were still very much real. He emphasized it when asked by reporters if the 49ers had “ditched” them.

“No. [The tells were] there. I had an opportunity to get two picks. I just didn’t grab it in,” said Peterson.

Patrick Peterson responding to his ‘tells’ comment following the Steelers 30-7 loss. pic.twitter.com/XT9Nh8yp56 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 10, 2023

Peterson did credit the 49ers for sticking to their game plan and imposing their identity on the Steelers on Sunday.

Peterson — or anyone on the Steelers, for that matter — was unable to pick off Purdy. It was Steelers QB Kenny Pickett who threw two interceptions in the season opener.

Peterson and the Steelers have a chance to even their record in their Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. But after the Browns’ domination of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers may have a tall task ahead of them to avoid going 0-2.