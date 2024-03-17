Report reveals Steelers’ long-term plan for Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly committed to Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback even after they acquired Justin Fields, and they are hoping that will not be a one-year arrangement.

Wilson joined the Steelers earlier this week on a 1-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $1.21 million. He chose to do that since the Denver Broncos still owe him $39 million for 2024. While Wilson is only signed through the upcoming season, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers want to eventually extend the 35-year-old.

Russell Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Steelers for the vet minimum because the Broncos were paying him $39 million in 2024. But Wilson and the Steelers intend to do a longer deal at the end of the season, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 16, 2024

That is easy to say now, of course. If the Steelers are planning to wait until the end of the season, that almost certainly means they want to see how it goes with Wilson before committing more money to him. They have that luxury since they are barely paying the 9-time Pro Bowler anything.

The Steelers also now have Fields, whom they acquired on Saturday in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Wilson has reportedly been assured that he will be the team’s starter. If Wilson struggles or does not seem like a good fit in Pittsburgh, head coach Mike Tomlin can give Fields a chance.

Should Wilson play well and lead the Steelers to the playoffs, an extension will probably happen. That decision is a long way away.