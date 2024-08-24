Steelers make their QB decision obvious during final preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have suggested all preseason that there is a decision to be made regarding their starting quarterback. Based on coach Mike Tomlin’s handling of the final preseason game Saturday, that decision seems to have been made.

Russell Wilson started and played just five snaps against the Detroit Lions on Saturday before being lifted in favor of Justin Fields. That usage is a pretty strong indicator that Wilson will get the starting nod ahead of Fields.

Russell Wilson takes 5 snaps and is removed from the game. Sounds like a guy fighting to be QB1 to me. There never was a QB battle. Never. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 24, 2024

At this point, it is hard to argue that Wilson was ever in danger of losing the starting job. There was some speculation that it was possible, especially since Wilson has not exactly made the most of his reps after being limited due to injury. However, Fields has not really done any better, which may essentially have left Wilson as the starter by default.

Wilson will have to perform once the season starts, or pressure will grow on him and the team quickly. For now, though, he appears to be in the driver’s seat, and it looks like he always has been.