Ex-NFL All-Pro calls for Tua Tagovailoa to retire after latest concussion

One former All-Pro has seen all that he needs to see with Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa suffered another concussion on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Facing a 31-10 deficit in the third quarter, Tagovailoa was attempting to scramble for yardage and lowered his head into the midsection of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Tagovailoa’s head collided violently with Hamlin, and he appeared to go into the dreaded “fencing response” once he hit the turf (video here).

The Dolphins quickly announced that Tagovailoa had suffered a concussion on the play and was thus ruled out for the remainder of the game.

In the wake of Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, ex-Dallas Cowboys All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant called on Tagovailoa to retire.

“That’s it,” wrote Bryant on X. “NFL go ahead and do the right thing. Tua has had entirely way too many concussions. He need to retire for his longevity health concerns.”

Tagovailoa, still only 26, suffered at least one known concussion in college at Alabama and then was frighteningly concussed twice within the span of five days during the 2022 season, resulting in major scrutiny over the Dolphins’ handling of his concussion protocol.

To his credit, Tagovailoa bounced back in the 2023 season and started in all 17 games without issue. He reportedly practiced several new techniques to protect his head on hits in the pocket and went on to lead the league in passing yards as well as earn the first Pro Bowl nod of his NFL career.

As a result of his excellent 2023, Tagovailoa was rewarded by Miami over the offseason with a four-year, $212.4 million extension (with $167.1 million guaranteed). But in the wake of this latest concussion, which was the result of not a hit in the pocket but a scramble situation, the Tagovailoa retirement debate is starting up once again.