Steelers reportedly working hard to make 1 more big offseason move

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some massive changes on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, and they are reportedly working toward another.

In the latest episode of his “In the Huddle” podcast, NFL reporter Jason La Canfora discussed how the Steelers have a major need at wide receiver after they traded Diontae Johnson to an NFC team and cut Allen Robinson. The upcoming NFL Draft is loaded with wide receiver talent, but the best players at the position will likely be gone by the time Pittsburgh picks at No. 20, assuming they do not move up the board.

According to La Canfora, the Steelers are “really trying” to trade for a veteran wideout.

“For me, there’s a piece of information we don’t have yet, which is do they trade for a wide receiver before the draft? It would not surprise me if they did that tomorrow, if they did it the Wednesday before the draft,” La Canfora said, as transcribed by Josh Carney of Steelers Depot. “If they did it while they were on the clock, if they did it in the run up to the draft that Thursday, I know they’re really trying to make something happen there.”

La Canfora added that the Steelers have an outstanding track record drafting wide receivers, so they will likely do that again if they cannot trade for a “veteran plug-and-play guy.”

George Pickens is coming off an outstanding second NFL season in which he caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards and 5 touchdowns. Though there were moments where his effort level was questioned, there is no debating that the former Georgia star is capable of making huge plays. He did so last season even with a bad quarterback situation.

Outside of Pickens, there is really no one on Pittsburgh’s current roster that should excite Russell Wilson (or Justin Fields). The Steelers are said to be interested in one star player who could change that, but they may find themselves having to hit on another wideout in the draft.