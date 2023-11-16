 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs addresses brother’s posts about Bills

November 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Stefon Diggs looking ahead

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had to answer for his brother’s social media posts on Thursday.

Diggs’ younger brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, made some scathing posts that seemed to be about the Bills following Buffalo’s loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday. The younger Diggs suggested in one message that his brother needs to leave Buffalo, then doubled down the next day by seemingly criticizing Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

On Thursday, the elder Diggs tried to clean up his brother’s remarks.

“I’m not responsible for how other people feel,” Diggs told reporters on Thursday. “Anybody in this room for this matter, a reporter, a player, even my own brother, you know what I’m saying? Like, I love my brother and the space that my brother’s coming from is my family. So, you want to know how he feels, you gotta take it up with him.”

Diggs also added that he has repeatedly addressed his feelings toward the Bills and disputed offseason rumors that he was looking to leave.

Diggs’ latest comments are not necessarily going to stop the speculation. While he repeatedly denied speculation that he wants out of Buffalo, those around him keep hinting at some level of dissatisfaction with the situation.

Through ten games, Diggs leads the league with 73 receptions to go along with 868 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the Bills are a disappointing 5-5 despite his contributions.

Buffalo Bills, Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs
