Super Bowl 56 logo revealed

The NFL has used a standardized logo for the Super Bowl for the past several years, and that will continue when the event heads to the new SoFi Stadium in California next season.

The logo for Super Bowl LVI was unveiled on Tuesday, and it looks similar to that of the last five Super Bowls. There’s a bit of an L.A. theme with palm trees and a sunset shading inside the Roman numerals.

The logo for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was unveiled today. The journey begins. pic.twitter.com/wfWEachUAq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 10, 2021

This is the 12th year in a row the NFL has used a template for the Super Bowl logo. Prior to that, a customized logo was created for each event. Some people wish the league would bring back the customized logos, as you can see below:

idk why @NFL thinks this is cool. Hey @NFLResearch @NFLMedia this standardized logo system is trash. Here’s a chart in case you aren’t hip. I get it things change but ehhh pic.twitter.com/HHfBQyXrdr — LOVE (@zenojones) February 10, 2021

Hopefully the Super Bowl LVI logo is as well received as CBS’ new score bug was during this year’s big game.