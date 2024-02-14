Syracuse crowd storms the court after huge upset of North Carolina

Syracuse supporters on Tuesday felt the rush of adrenaline after their team scored a massive upset over ACC rival North Carolina.

The Orange fans at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. stormed the court following the home team’s 86-79 over the Tar Heels. The student section took center stage in celebrating the Syracuse players’ triumph.

SYRACUSE FANS STORM THE COURT AFTER BEATING NO. 7 UNC 🍊 pic.twitter.com/Dey8UgjiJA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2024

The Syracuse-UNC matchup stayed close throughout. Neither team took more than a 10-point lead in the contest. But the breaks of the game appeared to be bouncing Syracuse’s way throughout the evening.

Syracuse shot a blistering 62.5% from the field and nearly 50% from the three-point line. They also controlled the tempo against North Carolina, who trailed for the majority of the tight affair.

Orange standout Judah Mintz went off for 25 points in the contest. His backcourt running mate JJ Starling added 23 point, including several massive shots down the stretch to ward off any UNC comeback attempts.

Syracuse bounced back from their worst loss off the season against North Carolina last month. The Tar Heels manhandled the Orange 103-67 during their Jan. 13 clash. Tuesday’s win raised Syracuse’s record to 16-9.

North Carolina entered their showdown with Syracuse as the 7th-ranked team in the country. But after a 17-3 start to the year, the Tar Heels have lost three of their last five games.