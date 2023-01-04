 Skip to main content
Taylor Heinicke made classy move about Commanders’ QB situation

January 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Taylor Heinicke on the practice field

May 25, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass during an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was responsible for a fairly classy move that will give rookie Sam Howell his first career NFL start.

Reports on Wednesday indicated that Heinicke was set to start the Commanders’ season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, but that Howell would play the end of the game. The Commanders instead announced that Howell would start the game and play it in full, leaving Heinicke on the bench.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the shift was down to Heinicke himself, who told coaches that Howell had earned the chance to start and play a full game.

This is a stand-up move from Heinicke, who easily could have taken the start and tried to further prove himself to the Washington coaching staff. Instead, he wanted to make sure Howell got a shot.

The Commanders already benched Heinicke last week in a move that did not work out for them. That alone means he may have a future with the organization, but Howell will now get his chance to impress as well.

Sam HowellTaylor HeinickeWashington Commanders
