Report: Tension mounting within Steelers over Ben Roethlisberger’s play

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to score points through the first three weeks of the season, and Ben Roethlisberger has looked completely inept at times. If that doesn’t change, head coach Mike Tomlin may have to have some difficult conversations with his bosses.

Tomlin has no plans to bench Roethlisberger, but Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that there is “tension mounting” within the Steelers over their offense. Roethlisberger does not appear to be a fit for new offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s system, especially at 39 years old and with a declining skill set.

There has been no mandate from ownership to bench Roethlisberger if the issues persist, but one source with ties to the Rooney family told La Canfora that quarterback play has become something of an elephant in the room.

“If this continues, I would think those conversations (between Tomlin and ownership) would have to take place soon enough,” the source said. “They would have to consider it at the bye week.”

Roethlisberger has a passer rating of 79.0 through three games. Aside from 2019, when he played in just two games before injuring his elbow, that mark is Big Ben’s worst since 2006. He’s completing 63.8 percent of his passes but has just three touchdowns and three interceptions.

There are plenty of reasons to think the Steelers are concerned about Roethlisberger, and who can blame them? His supporting cast and offensive line may not be great, but it’s starting to look like he is no longer be capable of elevating those around him.