Terrell Owens wants Bucs to sign him as Antonio Brown replacement

Even at age 48 Terrell Owens still feels like he can play in the NFL.

Owens received attention over the weekend when he bristled at a comparison between himself and Antonio Brown. His association with AB isn’t over either.

Owens was talking on his “Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch” show on FUBO Sports and pitched himself as a potential Brown replacement for the Buccaneers.

“I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and be productive,” Owens argued. “Based on my knowledge of the game. I can move.”

T.O. says he still trains and is in good shape. He feels that all he would need to do is have a limited role in certain situations, and that he could handle it.

“I’ve reached out to Mike to see if I can jump on a call with him or Tom to state my case if you will. At the end of the day, I know I can do it,” Owens said.

Owens may have been referring to Bucs receiver Mike Evans and Bucs QB Tom Brady when he said “Mike” and “Tom.”

T.O. has not played in the NFL since 2010, but he did not at all seem like he was joking. Even as recently as May 2021 he was arguing his case for why he could play in the NFL.

Owens believing he could still play in the NFL is a compliment to his training and the way he keeps himself in great physical shape. It’s admirable to keep in that good of shape, but it’s also a stretch to think at 48 he would be a better option for a team than someone who’s recently been on an NFL practice squad.

Photo: Nov 1, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers former player Terrell Owens will be is being honored in the hall of Fame induction during the half time presentation at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports