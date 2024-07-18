Terrell Owens claims to have been disrespected by Tom Brady

Terrell Owens thinks Tom Brady disrespected him about three years ago, and the Hall of Fame wide receiver is still not over it.

In a recent appearance on the “Bubba Dub Show,” Owens claimed he had reached out to Brady in 2021, after Antonio Brown famously walked out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the eve of the playoffs. Owens pitched himself as a veteran replacement for Brown, but was left offended when Brady did not even acknowledge the offer.

“Tom Brady ignored me,” Owens said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “The year that AB went crazy … they just needed somebody to fill some holes with AB leaving at the receiver position. I reached out to him through Randy (Moss) and some other people, just to come in and play third down and red zone situations. This dude ignored me. It just shows you the lack of respect there, but then when they get in front of you they want to act like they respect you.”

Owens is as famed for his ego as he is for his on-field accomplishments, so it is perhaps no surprise he would actually be offended by this. The reality is Brady may not even have taken the offer seriously, and with good reason. While Owens may still be a fine athlete, he would have been 48 years old at the time of this offer, and has not played an NFL snap since 2010. He was never going to come in, learn plays and schemes, and contribute in any meaningful way in one week.

Now 50, Owens keeps claiming to have a route back into the NFL, but no one actually signs him. His dogged determination to play again is admirable, but it is not happening, and it is not because of a lack of respect.