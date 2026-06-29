Lions make decision on Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on the future of cornerback Terrion Arnold following his recent arrest on felony charges.

The Lions announced Monday that Arnold has been released. The team made the decision on the same day the cornerback was granted a $1 million bond.

Lions announced today that they have released CB Terrion Arnold. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 29, 2026

The Lions evidently do not feel like they need to wait for the outcome of Arnold’s upcoming trial to decide on his future. The former first-round pick is facing a life sentence in prison on charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. Arnold was alleged to have planned out the robbery in an effort to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods that purportedly been stolen from an Airbnb that he was renting (full details here).

Arnold has maintained his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. A judge ruled on Monday that he would be able to practice and play for the Lions while free on bail, but the team’s decision has rendered that ruling moot.

The Lions selected Arnold 24th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was expected to be a big part of their secondary for years to come. He was limited to eight games last season and finished with 31 combined tackles, eight passes defended, and one interception.