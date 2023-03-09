Texans stripped of 5th-round draft pick for unusual reason

The Houston Texans have been stripped of a fifth-round draft pick for an unusual salary cap violation.

In a statement Thursday, the NFL announced that the Texans have been stripped of a draft pick and fined $175,000 over a salary cap reporting violation. According to the league, the Texans bought then-quarterback Deshaun Watson a “membership at an alternative athletic facility” in 2020 without reporting it as a cap expense.

In their own statement, the Texans said they spent roughly $27,000 to ensure players had access to alternative facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team said it charged these expenses to player benefits, but that they instead should have been charged to player salaries. The Texans added they made a mistake, cooperated fully with the NFL, and disagreed with the punishment.

Essentially, the Texans are arguing that they made an inadvertent accounting mistake and are being harshly punished for it. Ultimately, the league takes salary cap enforcement very seriously, even if this was an honest mistake.

Watson, meanwhile, continues to find ways to haunt Houston. No wonder they are not big fans of his there anymore.