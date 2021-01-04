Texans again interested in interviewing Nick Caserio for GM job

The Houston Texans are one of several teams with a general manager vacancy heading into the offseason, and they once again have interest in longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio.

The Texans have requested permission to interview Caserio for their GM job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They are likely hoping things go more smoothly this time around than they did in 2019.

When Houston requested permission to interview Caserio over a year ago, the Patriots responded by filing tampering charges. The Texans later dropped their pursuit and issued a statement saying they were unaware of some details in Caserio’s contract with New England.

It’s still unclear why there was an issue, but it may have stemmed from former Patriots employee Jack Easterby, who is now with the Texans, attending New England’s Super Bowl ring ceremony in 2019. Caserio was also at the event, so the Patriots may have had reason to believe he and Easterby discussed the vacant Texans GM job that night.

Caserio has been with the Patriots since 2001, so you can understand why they are reluctant to let their director of player personnel leave. However, it’s unlikely that the Texans will make the same mistake twice with regard to tampering. If they’ve requested permission to interview Caserio, they probably have their bases covered.