Texans president agrees with Bill Belichick’s take on Jack Easterby

Amid the Houston Texans’ upheaval this season, Jack Easterby is currently in charge of personnel despite having no experience in that department. The people at the head of the organization know it, too.

Texans president Jamey Rootes, in a call with season ticketholders, confirmed that Easterby would not become the team’s permanent general manager.

“Jack would be the first person to tell you he’s not a personnel guy,” Rootes said, via Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. “Jack will not be the general manager of the Houston Texans. Jack realizes we need personnel expertise to put together the best football team. He doesn’t have enough time in the day. He’s working on sports science, working on nutrition. Spread the word. Jack has no intentions of being the general manager.”

Rootes’ comments were inspired by those of Bill Belichick, who worked with Easterby with the Patriots.

This is the only logical position for the Texans to take. The big question now is, if Easterby is not suited to handle personnel by everyone’s admission, why he’s being allowed to do so even on an interim basis.