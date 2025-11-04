Titans veteran shares ‘truth’ about Cam Ward after getting traded to Ravens

Dre’Mont Jones shared his honest thoughts on Cam Ward after the Tennessee Titans shipped him to another AFC team.

The Baltimore Ravens acquired Jones from the Titans just before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Tennessee received a conditional fifth-round pick in return.

The 28-year-old was hitting his stride as a member of the Titans before getting traded. The veteran edge rusher recorded all 4.5 of his sacks this season — tied for the team lead — and all nine of his quarterback hits over Tennessee’s last four games.

Jones thanked the Titans organization and its fans in a social media post. He also had a complimentary take on the Titans’ starting quarterback, calling Ward “the truth” and claiming he only needs time to “be great.”

“The NFL is too crazy lol. Thank you Titans family I loved and appreciated my short time in Nashville too much,” Jones wrote.

“Cam is the truth too y’all give ‘em time, he can be great! I’m ready to be Raven rocking that purple and black!”

Ward has had a tumultuous rookie season, to say the least. The Titans have a 1-8 record through Week 9, with the team’s lone win coming in large part thanks to Emari Demercado’s boneheaded blunder in Week 5.

The Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan last month, just days after he publicly threw Ward under the bus. Callahan’s interim replacement, Mike McCoy, hasn’t fared much better. He got called out by Ward for a mistake he made during the Titans’ game last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Amid all the dysfunction, Ward has held firm that his time will come. At least one former teammate believes the same. The No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 1,760 yards with 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with a 57.6% completion rate across 9 games this season.