‘The f–k are we doing, Mike?’ Titans coach addresses Cam Ward criticism

Tennessee Titans interim coach Mike McCoy has some regrets over a decision that quarterback Cam Ward could be seen criticizing during Sunday’s game.

The Titans trailed the Indianapolis Colts 17-7 at the start of the second half of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, In. Tennessee was able to drive to the Colts’ 42-yard line, but on 4th and 3, McCoy opted to punt instead of trying to convert on short yardage in Indianapolis territory. A frustrated Ward could be seen on the sideline angrily asking “the f–k are we doing, Mike?” in response to the punt.

One day later, McCoy admitted that his quarterback had been correct.

“I regret the decision I made not to go for the 4th down at the start of the 2nd half. That’s on me,” McCoy said Monday.

HC McCoy on not going for it on 4th down:



"I regret the decision I made not to go for the 4th down at the start of the 2nd half. That's on me."



Cam Ward yesterday:



"The fu*k are we doing, Mike? Go for it."

The conservative decision looked even worse when Colts running back Jonathan Taylor broke an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play after the punt, putting his team up by 17 and essentially knocking the Titans out of the contest.

Ward has made it clear how sick he is of losing, so it makes sense that McCoy’s decision to play it safe infuriated him. Even by NFL standards, the move was way too conservative, as even a failed conversation would have had the Colts starting a drive in their own territory barring something catastrophic.

It is unclear if McCoy will be a candidate for the Titans job on a permanent basis. It is perhaps possible if his team finishes strong down the stretch, but this was not a great start if that is the goal.