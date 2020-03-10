Report: Titans focused on re-signing Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Tom Brady in free agency, but that does not seem to be a realistic option for the quarterback. Why? Tennessee reportedly is focused on retaining Ryan Tannehill instead.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday that Tennessee is making Tannehill their priority.

From @NFLTotalAccess: While the world waits (for the CBA, for Tom Brady), the #Titans remain focused on QB Ryan Tannehill and trying to keep him long-term. pic.twitter.com/cnr1hoMxeT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

The Titans acquired Tannehill in a trade with Miami last year. He began last season as Marcus Mariota’s backup but became the starter in Week 7 and went on a huge run of success. He threw for 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, and went 7-3 as a starter.

Tennessee even reached the AFC Championship Game, though Derrick Henry was really the engine that powered the offense in the postseason. Tannehill showed some limitations in the postseason, and he would probably have to do a lot more if the team were to lose Henry in free agency, but their desire to sign him long-term makes sense. Tannehill had the best statistical season as a Tennessee quarterback since Mariota in 2016, and arguably was their best QB since the late Steve McNair. Tannehill is also turning 32 while Brady is turning 43.

Brady probably will be better than Tannehill next season, but would Brady be able to win a Super Bowl in Tennessee next year? Probably not. That’s why the very short-term upside of Brady is not worth jettisoning the potential long-term success the Titans could get from Tannehill.