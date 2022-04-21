49ers’ reported contract offer to Deebo Samuel revealed

The San Francisco 49ers are pretty far apart on a new contract with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, according to a new report.

The 49ers’ initial contract offer to Samuel averaged just below $19 million per year, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. That significantly differs from Samuel’s demands, which are closer to $25 million, as he had previously hinted.

The significant difference may be one of the reasons Samuel has asked for a trade. However, there are certainly other reasons that have been cited for the sudden request.

Any team trying to acquire Samuel will have to pay a high premium in draft picks, but that has not stopped several potential suitors. One of those teams may also have to pay upwards of $25 million annually to keep him long-term.