 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 21, 2022

49ers’ reported contract offer to Deebo Samuel revealed

April 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deebo Samuel warms up

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are pretty far apart on a new contract with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, according to a new report.

The 49ers’ initial contract offer to Samuel averaged just below $19 million per year, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. That significantly differs from Samuel’s demands, which are closer to $25 million, as he had previously hinted.

The significant difference may be one of the reasons Samuel has asked for a trade. However, there are certainly other reasons that have been cited for the sudden request.

Any team trying to acquire Samuel will have to pay a high premium in draft picks, but that has not stopped several potential suitors. One of those teams may also have to pay upwards of $25 million annually to keep him long-term.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus