 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 19, 2021

Titans lose to Steelers on slimmest margin of 4th-down measurement

December 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

The first down sticks measure

The Tennessee Titans lost 19-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and they came up just short on a measurement to seal things.

Tennessee was down by six with 46 seconds left. They had a 4th-and-6 at the Pittsburgh 16, and Ryan Tannehill passed to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Westbrook-Ikhine got close to the first down marker, but Joe Haden brought him down with a perfect tackle.

The officials brought out the sticks to measure for a first down, which showed how close it was.

The ruling that the Titans did not get the first down was the correct one. It even looked like Westbrook-Ikhine was well short of the spot in real-time, but the Titans got a favorable spot.

Even with the favorable spot, the Titans still came up short.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus