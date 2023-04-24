Surprise team could trade up to draft CJ Stroud?

There is a growing belief that CJ Stroud will slip down the draft board on Thursday night, but one surprise team may look to make a big trade that would prevent that from happening.

The Carolina Panthers are almost certainly going to take Bryce Young with the first overall pick. Stroud makes some sense for the quarterback-needy Houston Texans at No. 2, but many reporters now believe Houston will look to trade back or select an edge rusher. Next up is the Arizona Cardinals, who have Kyler Murray cemented as their starter.

Peter King of NBC Sports published his mock draft on Monday. He noted in his column that Stroud is “no lock” to be drafted in the first seven picks, but King has Stroud coming off the board at No. 3. The NFL insider predicts that the Cardinals will make a trade with the Tennessee Titans, who have pick No. 11.

Of course, King said he has “no idea” if the trade will actually happen. He was, however, told that the Titans have lost faith in former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, whom they selected in the third round only a year ago.

This is not the first we have heard about the Titans potentially making a huge move up the board. Ryan Tannehill will turn 35 this summer and is entering the final year of his contract. The Titans have given teams the impression that Tannehill is available, but they could also draft a quarterback and have the rookie sit for a year behind their veteran.

If the Texans stay at No. 2 and take Stroud, we can probably conclude that all the negative information about the former Ohio State star was strategically leaked. This certainly would not be the first time something like that happened around draft time.