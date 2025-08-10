Larry Brown Sports

Titans get update on Tyjae Spears after his injury scare

Titans running back Tyjae Spears looking on
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) heads for the sideline to complete his workout during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean

The Tennessee Titans have shared an update on injured running back Tyjae Spears.

Spears had to be carted off the field Saturday during Tennessee’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. With four minutes left in the second quarter, Spears caught a checkdown and tried to extend it for a first down.

The third-year back was taken down near the Titans’ 25. He had a noticeable limp as he walked toward the sideline and later had to be carted off the field.

After the game, the Titans shared that Spears had been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

The Titans may have dodged a bullet with Spears’ injury. While a high ankle sprain could potentially sideline him for a few weeks, such an issue isn’t likely to keep him out for a good chunk of the season.

Last season, Spears rushed for 312 yards and 4 touchdowns on 84 carries in a platoon situation with veteran running back Tony Pollard.

