Tom Brady, Byron Leftwich share beautiful hug after comeback win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a long and difficult season, but things finally seemed to come together on Sunday night, culminating in a great moment between Tom Brady and Byron Leftwich.

The Bucs’ offense struggled most of their game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. But they came alive at the end, kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter and then adding a touchdown to take a 16-13 lead with nine seconds left.

After the Bucs scored on a touchdown pass from Brady to Cade Otton, Tom shared a hug with Leftwich on the sidelines.

TOM BRADY DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/gx9pznZBx9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 7, 2022

There was so much that went into that hug.

The two men likely have been working hard all season and have been completely frustrated by their results. The Bucs’ offense had managed just three field goals against the Rams. They were looking at dropping to 3-6 on the season. But they finally came through with the touchdown at the end, getting the job done when they needed it.

The touchdown proved that Brady and Tampa Bay can still come up with the big moments when they need it, and that they’re not done just yet.