 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 23, 2023

Tom Brady shares cryptic quote after Gisele interview

March 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Tom Brady after a game

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Gisele Bundchen opened up about her divorce from Tom Brady in an interview that was published this week, and the legendary quarterback may have shared a subtle response on social media.

In a cover story that was published on Wednesday, Bundchen told Michelle Ruiz of Vanity Fair that she has been hurt by rumors that she forced Brady to choose between football and his marriage. She said that could not be further from the truth and that she has always supported Brady’s pursuit of his goals.

Gisele also addressed another rumor. She vehemently denied that she is dating billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. Bundchen said Soffer is Brady’s friend and seemed offended that people thought she would date him.

On Thursday, Brady shared a cryptic quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson on his Instagram story. The quote is about what it means to have success, and one portion says “to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends.”

The post may have had nothing to do with Gisele’s interview, but the timing did not seem like a coincidence. Brady included three heart emojis with the post, so it is more likely that he was supporting his ex-wife rather than criticizing her. Bundchen said in her Vanity interview that she wondered where the Soffer story came from and suggested it was planted.

Brady and Gisele have insisted their split was very civil and that they are committed to co-parenting. We doubt Brady would throw shade at Gisele, especially in a public setting.

Article Tags

GiseleTom Brady
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus