Tom Brady shares cryptic quote after Gisele interview

Gisele Bundchen opened up about her divorce from Tom Brady in an interview that was published this week, and the legendary quarterback may have shared a subtle response on social media.

In a cover story that was published on Wednesday, Bundchen told Michelle Ruiz of Vanity Fair that she has been hurt by rumors that she forced Brady to choose between football and his marriage. She said that could not be further from the truth and that she has always supported Brady’s pursuit of his goals.

Gisele also addressed another rumor. She vehemently denied that she is dating billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. Bundchen said Soffer is Brady’s friend and seemed offended that people thought she would date him.

On Thursday, Brady shared a cryptic quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson on his Instagram story. The quote is about what it means to have success, and one portion says “to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends.”

Tom Brady shared this on Instagram a day after Gisele’s interview with @VanityFair was published pic.twitter.com/nYpIGo3CX3 — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) March 23, 2023

The post may have had nothing to do with Gisele’s interview, but the timing did not seem like a coincidence. Brady included three heart emojis with the post, so it is more likely that he was supporting his ex-wife rather than criticizing her. Bundchen said in her Vanity interview that she wondered where the Soffer story came from and suggested it was planted.

Brady and Gisele have insisted their split was very civil and that they are committed to co-parenting. We doubt Brady would throw shade at Gisele, especially in a public setting.