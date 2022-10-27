Report: Gisele gave Tom Brady a football ultimatum

The relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele seemingly is not in a good place. The two seem to be heading towards a divorce, with Gisele hiring a divorce attorney. According to one report, Gisele even gave Brady an ultimatum.

US Magazine says that Gisele gave Brady an ultimatum regarding their relationship.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” the report said.

The timing for when Gisele gave the alleged ultimatum is unclear. Did she tell Brady that this ultimatum is on the table and that the two can still reconcile? Or was this a past ultimatum that Brady went against, which led her to initiate divorce proceedings?

Brady and Gisele are not living together, nor are they wearing wedding rings. The 45-year-old quarterback retired during the offseason but then changed his mind weeks later and decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Was their relationship already in trouble prior to Brady’s decision to unretire? Or did his 180 on retirement lead Gisele to get upset and initiate the divorce? Those questions are unclear.

For now, Brady continues to play for the Bucs, though the team is struggling at 3-4. They’re not running the ball well, and Brady is on pace to pass for just 19 touchdowns. He had thrown for at least 40 TDs in each of the last two seasons.