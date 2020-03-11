Report: Buccaneers going ‘all in’ on Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are clearly looking at their quarterback options, and it sounds like they could go for the biggest name on the market.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers plan to go “all in” on Tom Brady. The pursuit will happen if Brady is available during the legal tampering period, and they intend to make him an offer he cannot refuse.

If the Buccaneers fail to land Brady, their backup plans are Teddy Bridgewater and Philip Rivers, in that order.

Brady would add instant excitement to a team that needs it. The Buccaneers haven’t been relevant for a while, and adding Brady would essentially be a ploy for both competitiveness and drumming up fan interest.

There has been chatter that Brady isn’t seeing the market he wants. Even if that’s true, this report makes it sound like Tampa Bay will do whatever it takes to bring him in.