Report: Tom Brady has had interest from 8 teams

It sounds like plenty of teams are interested in Tom Brady after all.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, at least eight teams have registered an interest in Brady. At least for the moment, he isn’t brushing any of them aside, either.

“At least 8 teams have informally inquired about Tom Brady’s services,” Fowler said on ESPN Friday. “The Bucs are big-game hunting, the Raiders, the Chargers, the Colts.

“Most execs I speak to still expect Tom Brady to go back to New England, but he is keeping an open mind. He has shot nobody down and so everybody really thinks they have a chance.”

There has been chatter that Brady has found his market lacking, but this would certainly seem to dispute that. Plenty of teams are at least considering a quarterback upgrade, and while Brady would be a short-term fix, he could certainly be franchise-changing. One team, however, may be more determined than the others to lure Brady away from New England.