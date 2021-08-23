Tom Brady hints that he could play several more seasons

Tom Brady is likely going to play at least two more seasons in the NFL, barring something unforeseen happening. While he previously said he wanted to play until he was 45, it sounds like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star could be thinking beyond that now.

Brady, who turned 44 this month, has been asked when he will retire countless times in the past few years. Peter King of NBC Sports was the latest to bring up the topic, and Brady still is not ready to commit to a timeline.

“I’ll know when the time’s right,” Brady said. “If I can’t … if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play.”

Brady, a liability? The seven-time Super Bowl champion has had down years, but he has always bounced back. Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He did that while playing through a significant knee injury. He was arguably the best quarterback in the NFL once again, so he doesn’t appear to be anywhere close to becoming a liability.

If Brady is basing his retirement on when he’ll no longer be able to win games, he may play even longer than most imagined. We know by the way he recently called out his doubters that he is still as motivated as ever. If he can remain healthy, he might just start thinking about playing football at age 50.

