Tom Brady’s personal trainer reveals how long QB will play

Tom Brady signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason that ties him to the team through at least the 2022 season. The deal saved the Bucs a significant amount toward the salary cap this year, but it sounds like that was only part of Brady’s motivation for signing it.

During an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week, Brady’s longtime personal trainer and close friend Alex Guerrero said he expects the seven-time Super Bowl champion to play at least two more seasons. Guerrero broke the news by mentioning that he is looking forward to helping Brady accomplish his goal of playing until the age of 45. Schefter then asked if that means Brady is planning to play through at least the 2022 season, and Guerrero emphatically replied “yes.”

“I know from my perspective, I want to honor my promise to him in helping him with his goal. If his goal changes, no problem,” Guerrero said. “If he says, ‘Hey, I think I’m gonna call it a day.’ Great, no problem. I would 100 percent support that. In my mind, I’m trying to prepare him to be able to (play at least two more years).”

Brady will turn 44 on Aug. 3, so he’d have to play in 2022 if his goal is to still be playing in the NFL at age 45. Guerrero indicated that the plan could change, but he said he always tries to look two or three years down the road.

“I try to keep his body three years ahead of where we need to be,” Guerrero said. “I’m thinking about not just next year, but what if he feels so good at 45 that he wants to play at 46? I better plan. I better think about how I need to get his body prepared for 46 or 47, I don’t know. It might be 45, it might be 44. … I expect him to play this year and next year.”

Brady said many years ago that he will continue to play until he “sucks.” He threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season in a brand new offense. He also captured his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and did it all while playing through a significant injury. It’s hard to imagine Brady sucking anytime soon.

If anything, Brady would probably stop playing earlier than expected because of his family. Judging by what his wife Gisele said to him after the Super Bowl earlier this year, it sounds like she wouldn’t mind if he played one more season rather than two.