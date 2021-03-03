Here is what Gisele told Tom Brady immediately after Super Bowl win

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele has always been very supportive of his football career, but she has hinted in the past that she would prefer if the quarterback retired. Now that Brady has won his seventh Super Bowl, that sentiment may be stronger than ever.

During his appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that aired on Tuesday night, Brady shared a funny story about the exchange he had with Gisele after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago. The 43-year-old said the first thing his wife did was drop a subtle remark about Brady hanging up the cleats.

“I was looking for my family, and all of a sudden I see my oldest son run over to me and I gave him a big hug,” Brady recalled. “I saw my two little ones, and all of a sudden I saw my wife. I gave her a big hug, and just as I did it she says, ‘What more do you have to prove?'”

Brady said the only thing he could think to do was change the subject.

“I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick,” he added. “I think I moved onto something else pretty quickly.”

Brady probably has no answer for Gisele. In terms of his legacy, he has nothing left to prove. He’s the greatest quarterback of all time and has now shown he can win a title without Bill Belichick. His seven championships will almost certainly never be matched.

Obviously, Brady still loves playing. Gisele has expressed concern about his health in the past, which is understandable. But if you saw the way Brady was acting at the Bucs’ victory parade, you know he is far from bored of adding to his Hall of Fame legacy. We would be surprised if next season is his last.

