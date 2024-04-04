Tom Brady’s old prediction goes viral after Stefon Diggs trade

It was not all that long ago that Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs looked like the perfect pair with the Buffalo Bills, but even Tom Brady predicted that the marriage would not last forever.

The Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Brady can certainly say he saw the move coming. In 2022, Brady and Aaron Rodgers teamed up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in “The Match.” In a promo video leading up to the golf event, Brady talked some trash that has now become a reality.

While chipping balls to cardboard cutouts of wide receivers, Brady bragged that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans “never left me.” Brady needled Rodgers about Davante Adams being traded and Mahomes about Tyreek Hill being traded. Brady then told Allen “don’t worry, someone’s gonna leave you too.”

“Who caught Aaron’s? Davante left him. Tyreek left you, Patrick.” The QBs had to bring a receiver for this chip challenge and @TomBrady came out hot 💀 #CapitalOnesTheMatch is June 1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/3xCgLbJ5Ye — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2022

That was before the 2022 season. Signs began popping up after that season that Diggs was unhappy with his role in Buffalo. The Pro Bowl wideout’s brother even called Allen out at one point last year.

Brady was obviously joking, but the prediction was not that outrageous. We have seen countless examples of star wide receivers becoming disgruntled and influencing trades. Brady just gets to say “I told you so” this time.