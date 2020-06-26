Tom Brady’s throwing coach said QB told him ‘football’s fun again’

There was a lot of talk about the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick souring over the past few years, and much of that was overblown. There was some truth to it, however, which is why we are already seeing signs that the six-time Super Bowl champion feels rejuvenated in Tampa Bay.

The Patriots have been all about business since Belichick took over as head coach in 2000, and that can take a toll on some players. That approach may have been one of the reasons Brady wanted to sign with the Buccaneers this offseason. For evidence of that, look no further than a recent comment from Brady that was passed along by the quarterback’s longtime throwing coach.

In an interview with GQ, Brady’s throwing coach Tom House recalled how excited Brady was when Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to sign with the Bucs.

“I think the most fun texts we’ve had is when Gronk signed,” House said, according to Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston. “Tom texted me and said, ‘Football’s fun again.’”

Did that mean football feels “fun again” for Brady because he’s reunited with Gronk, or was it a reference to Belichick taking the fun out of the game? Probably both.

Gronkowski appeared to butt heads with Belichick before the tight end retired, and it seemed like that had a lot to do with Gronk growing tired of Belichick’s culture. Of course, the culture Belichick built in New England — with the help of Brady — turned the Patriots into one of the most successful franchises in sports.

Brady will turn 43 in August. He has nothing left to prove from a legacy standpoint, so it would not be a surprise if he left New England in search of more fun. That doesn’t mean he wishes he left the Patriots sooner, but it could be the reason he seems so enthusiastic about working out with his new teammates. A fresh start can be exciting, and Brady is experiencing that first-hand.