Tony Buzbee says Deshaun Watson is being investigated by the FBI

Deshaun Watson is facing civil lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault, and the Houston Texans star is apparently being investigated by several law enforcement organizations as well.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney who is representing the women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, said in an interview with Amy Dash of League of Justice the FBI is investigating Watson. Buzbee said he has been contacted by the FBI about Watson multiple times, including as recently as a week ago. He said the FBI has also met with several of his clients.

“They contacted me and I’ve met with them three times now and now they’ve met with several of the plaintiffs in the case,” Buzbee said.

Buzbee said he asked the FBI why they would be concerned with the allegations against Watson. He claims he was told by an agent that the FBI has jurisdiction because the alleged victims say Watson reached out to them via the internet and across state lines in some instances.

“He said to me [the FBI agent], he’s like, ‘Look, what I’ve heard is that most of the reach-outs occurred via the internet which creates jurisdiction for us. … But then I understand there were these two women that were from out of state, which obviously creates more jurisdiction as well.'” Buzbee recalled.

Buzbee described the FBI agents he spoke with as “very professional” and said they put him in touch with the Assistant United States Attorney. At least one other person connected with the Watson story told Dash that he or she was contacted by the FBI but would not provide details.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, was furious when informed of Buzbee’s comments. He told Dash he has “absolutely no reason to believe that Deshaun is being investigated by the FBI.”

“Mr. Buzbee’s comments are just part of a long, continuing pattern of just trying to harm Deshaun in the public perception,” Hardin said. “It is despicable conduct and I hope one day people will hold him accountable when the whole truth comes out.”

Dash reached out to the FBI’s Houston Division, but the organization would not confirm nor deny whether Watson is being investigated “per Department of Justice policy.”

A report last week claimed Watson is also the subject of a grand jury investigation that could result in charges. The Harris County District Attorney’s office is said to be in the process of sending out subpoenas to possible witnesses.

Several of the women who have accused Watson of sexual assault have filed formal complaints with Houston police.

Watson did not practice Monday or Tuesday after practicing four days last week. Texans head coach David Culley told reporters the quarterback “got his work done yesterday” and is doing fine. There has been speculation that the Texans feel Watson has become a distraction, especially after the way he snapped at the media last week.