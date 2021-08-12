Video: Deshaun Watson snaps at media for ‘always filming me’

Deshaun Watson has drawn more media attention than usual at training camp this year, which was expected given how his offseason has gone. But even if he knew it was coming, the Houston Texans star is clearly quite annoyed.

Watson briefly confronted camera crews as he walked onto the field at training camp on Thursday. He asked why they keep filming him and said “it’s the same s—.” You can see the interaction below, but beware that the video contains a curse word:

Deshaun Watson walked by the media and asked: “Why are y’all always filming me every day. It’s the same sh—“ pic.twitter.com/f1EZlZOMY8 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 12, 2021

You can understand why Watson is frustrated, but that’s not a good look for him. He’s the face of the Texans, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and has a $160 million contract. All eyes are typically on him anyway, let alone after he has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. Watson also demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. He can’t possibly expect to fly under the radar at training camp.

The Texans apparently remain committed to Watson despite the sexual assault lawsuits he is facing.