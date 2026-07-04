Travis Kelce’s former teammate jokes about missing Taylor Swift’s wedding invite

One of Travis Kelce ’s former teammates was left ruing the fact that he did not get an invite to the mega-wedding of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end and global music icon Taylor Swift.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel , who had amis stop with the Chiefs during his pro career, took his sentiments to social media, joking about missing an invite to the wedding.

“Can’t believe my invite to Taylor & Travis’ wedding never came… Feels like throwing Travis Kelce his first NFL TD should’ve at least earned me a seat at the kids’ table,” Daniel wrote in a post on X, punctuating his message with a laughing emoji.

An important thing to note about that touchdown is that it came during a preseason game, so it does not appear on either Kelce’s or Daniel’s official stat record. Nevertheless, it is on tape.

Daniel surely isn’t the only one left off the guest list, as even a wedding of that magnitude can’t accommodate every celebrity, family friend or former teammate.

The wedding, which took place on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y., featured a host of celebrities, and while Daniel was not among the attendees, he can still hold out hope for an invitation to whatever major celebration Kelce and Swift host next.