Travis Kelce bought new home with Taylor Swift in mind?

Travis Kelce has become infinitely more popular outside of the NFL world since he entered into whatever relationship it is that he has with Taylor Swift, and the Kansas City Chiefs star has apparently decided he needs a bit more privacy.

Kelce closed on a new home in the Kansas City area this week for a sale price of around $6 million. According to TMZ, one of the reasons the tight end decided to move is that he wants to live at a more secluded property.

Kelce felt that his old home, which he bought for just under $1 million in 2019, was too accessible. Sources told TMZ that Kelce had become uncomfortable with the way his former house was being treated like a “tourist attraction.”

A report from Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post took things a bit further. Jacob said she was told by sources close to the situation that Kelce was feeling a bit “self-conscious” about his former home and wanted an upgrade. You can see some photos of the new mansion here.

Kelce signed a 4-year, $57 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020. He also has several lucrative endorsement deals, one of which Aaron Rodgers recently mocked him over.

The NFL has gotten as much mileage as possible out of Kelce and Swift’s relationship. Some even believe it is nothing more than an arranged PR stunt. Either way, there is no question Kelce is more of a celebrity now than he ever was. He wanted the mansion to match.