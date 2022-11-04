Travis Kelce shares which NFL fanbase he hates

Travis Kelce has a pretty good reason for naming one fanbase as his least favorite in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he “hate(s)” playing the New England Patriots, and he cited one specific reason for why their fans bother him so much.

“I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I absolutely hate playing the Patriots,” Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. “I’m mad at them for calling out my mom in the stands.

“Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me, not my mom. Like when mom’s leaving the stadium, she’s getting heckled, you know, that’s just (expletive) low blows, man.”

Kelce added he is not the only NFL player who feels this way about Patriots fans, saying he has heard others say the fanbase puts “a bad taste in their mouth.”

The distaste between Kelce and the Patriots is mutual, but it does not come from nowhere. The Chiefs tight end has been taunting the Patriots for a while, and there are multiple examples of a rather heated on-field rivalry over the past few years. Patriots fans would probably argue that Kelce — and his mother — have it coming.