Trevor Lawrence gets married to longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry

Trevor Lawrence will soon become the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, but that may not be the most exciting thing that happens to the star quarterback in 2021.

Lawrence and his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry got married over the weekend in South Carolina. The newlyweds both shared photos and videos from the big day on Instagram.

Lawrence proposed to Mowry less than a year ago on the field at Memorial Stadium. The two have now been together for about five years. A news anchor trolled Lawrence over the engagement, and the former Clemson star couldn’t resist firing back.

Between the marriage and soon being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall, 2021 is shaping up to be a great year for Lawrence.

H/T Egotastic Sports