Trey Lance gets scathing review from Bears DB

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance struggled in his 2022 debut on Sunday, leaving one opponent quite unimpressed.

Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson outlined the Bears’ successful gameplan against Lance on Sunday, which suggested that the team did not believe Lance could beat them if forced to play as a traditional quarterback.

“What you think he did? He ain’t do s–t,” Johnson said, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “We made him play quarterback. We know he hurt us in the run game with his feet, and everybody knows at some point he’s going to run and make a play. But I feel like we had to really make him play quarterback.

“Like I said, he’s still a young guy and I think he’ll end up being a good player for them. But it’s early. He has to go through it. I feel like we did exactly what I said we would. Make him prove himself as a quarterback.”

The Bears’ gameplan worked. Lance went just 13/28 for 164 yards and one interception in the 49ers’ 19-10 loss. He was the team’s leading rusher, with 54 yards on 13 carries. The condition of the field probably did not help him much in either aspect of the game.

Expect to see a lot of teams take the same approach as the Bears did Sunday. Lance’s skills as a dual-threat are no secret. There remains some skepticism about his arm and whether he can beat teams more traditionally. Until he proves himself as a passer, this is the treatment he will get.