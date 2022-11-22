Trey Lance was wearing so many chains on the sidelines

Trey Lance seems to be the latest quarterback getting in on the chain game.

Lance traveled with his San Francisco 49ers to their game in Mexico City on Monday night. ESPN showed a shot of him on the sidelines during the third quarter, and you couldn’t miss him thanks to his jewelry.

Lance had some huge chains hanging around his neck.

Someone joked that Lance looked like Mr. T.

We like to think that Lance was doing his best impression of Kirko Chainz.

Aren’t the chains supposed to be worn by the winning quarterbacks rather than guys who are injured and out for the season? Don’t tell that to Lance, who suffered a dislocated ankle in Week 1.