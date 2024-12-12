Troy Aikman makes surprising prediction about Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman has a rather surprising gut feeling about the future of coach Mike McCarthy.

Aikman told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that his feeling is that the Cowboys will bring McCarthy back for 2025 despite their struggles this season. The former quarterback believes McCarthy is not fully to blame for the team’s 5-8 record, blaming “perplexing” decisions made by the front office during the offseason.

“My gut tells me, right now, he will be back,” Aikman said. “That’s an assumption on my part, but that’s kind of what I’m feeling right now.

“Mike McCarthy is a hell of a football coach, and he’s going to get other opportunities if in fact it’s not here in Dallas.”

Aikman seemingly did not think this a few weeks ago, as he said during the Cowboys’ Week 11 “Monday Night Football” game that he was not confident that McCarthy would get a contract extension. The head coach is currently a lame duck, as his five-year contract expires at the end of the season. Jones made some comments about possibly keeping McCarthy following that game, so perhaps that changed Aikman’s mind.

McCarthy’s reputation is still good in NFL circles, and his quarterback clearly wants him to return. That works in his favor. So does the fact that McCarthy put up three consecutive 12-win seasons for Dallas from 2021 through 2023. There is no ignoring the fact that the team is 5-8 this season, though, and that may weigh heavily on Jerry Jones’ mind when it comes time to make the decision.