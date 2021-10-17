 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to Urban Meyer getting first NFL win

October 17, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer finally got his first ever NFL win on Sunday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars coach deserved it with the call he made at the end of the game.

The Jaguars had the ball at the Miami 44-yard line on 4th-and-8 with the score tied 20-20 and just five seconds remaining. Rather than have rookie kicker Matthew Wright attempt a 61-yard field goal, Meyer had Trevor Lawrence and his offense line up in a Hail Mary formation. But there was no Hail Mary attempt.

With the Dolphins lined up in a deep prevent defense, Lawrence completed a quick 9-yard pass to Laviska Shenault Jr., who immediately went down and called timeout with 1 second left.

Wright then came on and made a 53-yard field goal to win the game. The execution had to be perfect, and it was. The Jaguars would have turned it over on downs had Shenault come up short of the first-down marker.

Thanks to the savvy play design, Meyer got his first ever win. The Jaguars also snapped a 20-game losing streak. Twitter had a variety of reactions:

And our personal favorite:

The Jaguars may have gotten away with a massive late-game blunder (video here), but all that matters is the final score. Meyer has finally generated a positive headline in Jacksonville.

